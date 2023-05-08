NYSC is something to be proud of – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tasked undergraduates on good grades and commitment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), put in place to improve their future.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark after the ‘Unity Walk’ from NYSC Secretariat, Babs Animashun, Surulere, through Bode Thomas to the National Stadium, under bridge, which held on Monday in commemoration of the scheme’s 50th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the excited Corp members and NYSC management team, led by Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, Lagos Coordinator, and Glowhite Cosmetics, makers of 2Black Hair Care Cream (sponsors of the event), were dancing to music in jubilation during the walk.

Sanwo-Olu said that NYSC brings youths from different backgrounds, upbringing, culture, religion and ethnic group together as one people and nation which is laudable.

According to him, NYSC is something to be proud of and those of us that are part of this celebration here in Lagos which is also simultaneously happening across the nation have made history.

“Graduates with good grades because the labour market is becoming more and more competitive but you need to have a skill as backup to build and prepare for the future because the future is bright.

“A lot of youths complain of lack of jobs but again during the NYSC orientation and service year, they are equipped and empowered with different skills and the ideology is to be able to empower them to be masters of their own.

Sanwo-Olu said that NYSC is a long journey that started in 1973, added that, ‘it’s been going on, some of our parents went through it, we went through it and it’s our prayers that our children too should go through it.

“Some of us get married in the course of this NYSC activities, it’s fostering a lot of unity and that is what we’ll continue to build on to become one better Nigeria for us to dwell in.

The Special adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, who represented the governor, described the Lagos State governor as a Youth-friendly governor who takes delight in such activities dear to the heart.

Ogunlende, who doubles as the Chairman, NYSC Board, Lagos State, while congratulating the body for sustaining the scheme for five decades, said, ‘I am happy, excited and humbled to be part of NYSC at 50.

“It’s a week-long activities which have started with this Unity walk, there is going to be award dinner night, and lectures among others,” he added.

Similarly, Baderinwa in her remark, said that NYSC has lived up to expectations in driving the wheel of national unity which have remained a strong tool for social-economic development of the country.

According to her, “we are celebrating unity, friendship, awareness and all that NYSC stands for youths to explore that which they have inside for the good and growth of our nation Nigeria.

“The message is for us to be positive, united and make meaningful contributions in wherever we find ourselves, stay united as one and as much as we can take away religious.

“Also, ethnic bigotry or any division that will be detrimental to the united force of Nigeria and that is what we stands for in NYSC,” she said.

In the same vein, Mr Anthony Obika, Regional Head of Glowhite Cosmetics, makers of 2Black Hair Cream and Styling Gel Plus and partners of event, said it decided to identify with the NYSC because of its contributions in diverse way in Lagos communities and environment.

Obika disclosed that the company have concluded arrangement to offer job to 20 Corp members, adding, ‘we are here to celebrate with NYSC on its 50th anniversary and to support the corp members through employment.

“We are happy with the services they are rendering here in Lagos; They are doing everything with one mind in spite of tribes and we are impressed with the Lagos Coordinator and her team,” he added.