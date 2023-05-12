Nurse raped by Kwara doctor narrates ordeal

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A Nurse and victim of rape by CMD in Kwara state have disclosed how she trapped the Doctor who sedated her and then took advantage of her.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, while parading the suspected CMD Dr Ayodele Joseph at the press conference in Ilorin on Friday for allegedly raping his client told journalists that the Nurse who sensed a mishap had unknown to Dr Ayodele set his Camera phone in a vantage position in the theatre room which clearly recorded the surgery while she was sedated.

The police commissioner said that “on the 5th of May, 2023, one female victim nurse by profession reported to the police that she went to Ayodele Hospital at NO. 290, Sawmill Area, Lagos Road, Ilorin for surgery.

“Dr Joseph during the treatment sedated the patient which led her to become unconscious.

” Before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed it in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor, before the expected surgery.

“She woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked, and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr Ayodele Joseph had unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

“Investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual activity of the said doctor on the victim which was also corroborated by the medical examinations conducted on the victim.

Odama added that “This same suspect had recently been arraigned in court by the Police for the offences of criminal Conspiracy, negligent conduct, causing hurt by Act Endangering life or Personal safety of others and culpable homicide arising from his unprofessional conduct resulting in the death of one Nneka Akanike ‘F’ in his hospital under questionable circumstances which led to him being charged to court.

“He would be charged to court again for rape after the conclusion of investigation,”he said