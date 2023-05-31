NULGE hails Makinde over elevation of 2 members to PS

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Oyo State chapter, has expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde over the elevation of two senior local government officials to the position of Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil service.

The union also commended Makinde for the completion of an Ultra-Modern Secretariat/Office Complex for Local Government and Staffs, and Pension Board in the State describing it as unprecedented since the creation of Oyo state and first of its kind in Southwest and Nigeria at large.

NULGE disclosed that Makinde’s gesture was a clear demonstration of trust and confidence in the Local Government workforce.

The President of NULGE in the state, Ayobami Adeogun, who made this known in a thank you message to the Governor yesterday, said that Makinde has taken the confidence reposed in Local Government workers to the next level with the promotion of deserving hands across board saying: “At my last count, we have made six (6) Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil service under his administration.”

Starting with, Mr. Williams Akin Funmilayo (rtd), Mr. Segun Ajekiigbe (rtd), Barrister Alhaji (Com.) Bayo Titilola-Sodo (rtd) who was also appointed as the Special Adviser on Labour Matters and the newly elevated Local Government officers to the rank of Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Lukman Akinola Muraina, Deacon Taiwo Olafimihan Adewale and Alhaji Basheer Kolawole Kazeem.”

“This singular gesture has reaffirmed hope and our aspiration in the local government service that with commitment and dedication to work, we can all reach the peak of our careers meritoriously.”

While also congratulating Makinde’s successful completion of his first tenure, Adeogun equally expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership to bring about more dividends of democracy to the people, especially at the grassroots.

According to him: “Omituntun 1.0 tagged ‘Accelerated Development’ had been impactful with a tremendous success considering the four cardinal pillars upon which this administration was built when it came on board in 2019 and we have no atom of doubt at the Local Government Service that Omituntun 2.0 now tagged ‘Sustainable Development’ will be a greater success to everyone in the Local Government.”

“Even though we have expectations as a body, which the governor is well abreast of, we’re very optimistic our ‘GSM’ (God’s Sent Messenger) will consolidate on the gains of Omituntun 1.0 to engineer greater achievements under Omituntun 2.0,” he said.