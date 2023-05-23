NUJ frowns at neglect of East-West Road, others in South-South

*Describes power tussle in NDDC as shameless

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Zone F, has frowned at what it described as ‘mindless neglect’ and non-completion of major roads in the South -South States, particularly, the East West road, the Benin -Sapale road, and Benin -Lokoja road.

This is contained in a communique issued at the meeting of Zone F, held weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and signed by Comrade Dominic Akpan Chairman, Communique drafting committee, Comrade Ogio Ipigansi, and Comrade Andy Egbon, Secretary and member, communique drafting committee respectively.

Other zonal leaders who endorsed the Communique made available to newsmen yesterday were Comrade Opaka Dokubo the zone F Vice President, and comrade

Angese John, the zonal Secretary.

The Communique reads in part: “The meeting, which had 14 leaders in attendance, including the National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo MFR, discussed extensively on the issue of Grand Patron and resolved to follow up on the persons nominated to play that role in the Zone.

“The meeting noted the mindless neglect and non-completion of major roads in the South – South States, particularly, East- West, the Calabar-Itu Highway, Benin- Sapale Road, Benin -Lokoja Road and called on the Federal Government to take action on these roads as it has done in other zones.

“It also encouraged State Governors in the South – South Zone to work closely with the in-coming Federal Government to complete the roads as “The goose that lays the golden egg” should have a comfortable nest.”

The Union’s leaders in the 8-point Communique described the power tussle in Niger Delta Development Commissíon (NDDC) Board, as shameless, and capable of truncating the mandate of the interventionist agency.

The meeting therefore called on the Board members to stop the ego war and work to deliver on the Commission’s mandate to the people of the zone.

The meeting condemned the demolition of the Bayelsa State Government property by the Rivers State government in Port-Harcourt, as an action which has far-reaching implications on the relationship between the people of both states.

They requested the in-coming administration in Rivers State to demonstrate responsible leadership by addressing the issue in the interest of brotherhood, good conscience, unity and peace.

“The meeting called on the six Governors in the Zone to evolve strategies to resuscitate the BRACED Commission to serve the purpose of peer review and development coordination in the Zone.

” The meeting noted the resurgence of kidnapping and other criminal activities in some parts of Rivers State after the 2023 general elections as these incidents have claimed the lives of some citizens and led to the destruction of properties.

” It therefore, called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to beef up security in the State to address the drift.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the support of some Governors in the South-

South to the Union in their respective States.

“Particularly, the meeting commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for being a strong pillar of support to Akwa Ibom State Council; Bayelsa State Governor for appointing journalists into positions of trust and for equipping the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex with State – of – the Art equipment, including the digital facilities for Radio Bayelsa and the Niger Delta Television; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for considering a member of the Delta State Council as a Permanent Secretary among other numerous supports.

“Similarly, the meeting lauded the Edo State Government for paying civil servants in the State N40, 000.00 minimum wage and urged other State Governments in the Zone to emulate the worthy example of of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The meeting encouraged members to uphold the standards of the journalism profession at all times so that it will not lose public confidence, especially in the face of new media and fake news”, it added