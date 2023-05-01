NSITF rues foreign firms’ disregard for workplace safety 

By Henry Ojelu

THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, weekend, lamented the continuous disregard for workers’ safety in the work environment by some foreign companies operating under its Satellite zone, in Lagos State.

Speaking during a public enlightenment walk to commemorate this year’s International Labour Organisation, ILO, World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Satellite branch manager of NSITF, Mrs. Onyinye Ezike-Okwuagu, said some of the foreign firms operating in the zone have not fully incorporated proper workplace safety measures for staff in their work environment.

Mrs. Ezike-Okwuagu, who was represented by Mrs. Oloyede Eniola, said: “Most of the companies operating in our area of coverage do not have a safe workplace environment. They don’t take the safety of their employees seriously. We keep preaching to them that safety should be their number one priority. Most of the manufacturing companies owned by Indians and Chinese are the culprits. Their safety compliance is less than 30 per cent. We also talk to the staff of those companies about the need to insist on their fundamental right to a safe work environment.

“We don’t have the power to impose any punishment on them for now, but we do regular inspections to ensure that our advice and recommendations on how to improve their workplace safety is implemented.”