NSITF rues foreign firms’ disregard for workplace safety

By Henry Ojelu

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF has lamented the continuous disregard for workers safety in the work environment by some foreign companies operating under its Satellite zone in Lagos state.

Speaking during a public enlightenment walk to commemorate this year’s International Labour Organisation, ILO, World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Satellite branch manager of NSITF, Mrs Onyinye Ezike-Okwuagu said some of the foreign firms operating in the zone have not fully incorporated proper workplace safety measures for staff in their work environment.

Mrs Ezike-Okwuagu who was represented by the branch HS, Mrs Oloyede Eniola told Vanguard that her organization had visited most of the companies involved and engaged them on the need to ensure that workers safety is given priority in their daily operations.

“Some of the companies operating in our area of coverage do not really have a safe workplace environment. They don’t really take the safety of their employees seriously. We keep preaching to them that safety should be their number one priority. Some of the manufacturing companies owned by Indian and Chinese are the culprit. Their safety compliance is less than 30 per cent. We also talk to the staff of those companies on the need to insist on their fundamental right to a safe work environment.

“We don’t have the power to impose any punishment on them for now but we do regular inspections to ensure that our advice and recommendations on how to improve their workplace safety is implemented. Sometimes we insist on immediate implementation of our observation while at other times, we give them timelines to fix the safety issues in their environment.”

She further harped on the need for individuals to take the issue of safety seriously saying “Safety should not just be about work environment or for staff or their company management. It should be everybody’s top priority. Children should be taught safety at home. We need to train them to know that safety should be an important part of their daily routine. When safety consciousness starts at that level, you can be rest assured that the problem of safety would have been tackled.”