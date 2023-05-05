NSCIA tasks UN, AU to restore peace, order to Sudan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar

..urges Nigerians to learn from Sudan, guide country’s peace jealously

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has called on the United Nations and the African Union to immediately send peace-keeping forces to restore peace and order to war-ravaged Sudan.

The Council made this call in a statement, signed by its Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu and made available to Vanguard on Friday.

“The Council hereby calls on the United Nations to immediately send in the peace keeping forces to restore peace and order to Sudan. This is expedient in order to prevent the crisis from not only consuming Sudan but also destabilising the entire Sahel region and Africa at large.

The NSCIA asked the African Union to take decisive action and not engage in issuing statements. The situation is dire and delay is dangerous, saying “Africa should not be a battleground for advancing the geopolitics of the super powers.”

It said the President-General of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar was appalled by the bitter political rivalry that has metamorphosed into a bloody military conflict in Sudan.

The statement reads, “The Council is especially worried by the devastation that the conflict has wrought on the civilian life and the attendant losses of hundreds of lives and critical Sudanese infrastructure. The gory sights of dead and decapitated bodies on the streets of Khartoum leave less to be desired and question our humanity.

“Several thousands of people have also been displaced and stranded as a result of the ugly development. Those that are displaced report gross violations and abuse while those still in Sudan are finding it extremely difficult to access food, water and medical attention. The whole scenario is scary and heart-rending.

“It is unfortunate that the gladiators in the conflict, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti) cannot resolve their differences in a peaceful manner. They are electing to flex their military muscles at the expense of the innocent civilians who are struggling daily to eke out a legitimate living.

The NSCIA described the Sudan crisis as bitter fighting, which is uncalled for “as leadership is all about serving the interest of the people and not advancing personal egos and interests.

“The Sudanese people have endured distressed economy and the attendant high costs of goods and services for some time but adding the prospects of a civil war to the equation is a needless escalation of the misery of the vast majority of the people.

“Given the strategic position of Sudan, the ongoing bloodshed has the potential of creating a domino effect on other African countries, especially those in the Sahel region. All hands must be on deck to extinguish the smouldering cauldron before it gets worse to become an uncontrollable conflagration. A stitch in time saves nine.

The Council, however, thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ongoing efforts in Sudan, just as urged the government to expedite action to bring home thousands of Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah protect all those who find themselves in the country and grant the leaders the tranquility and wisdom to pursue the noble path of peace.

“The situation in Sudan provides a chilling warning to Nigerians to guard their peace jealously. It is only a fool that learns from his sad experiences only. The wise learn from the experiences of others and do not fall into the same errors that destroyed them.

“As politics is over, governance should be the sole focus of stakeholders in the Nigerian project now. Under no condition should the peace of Nigeria be compromised by political actors and their impressionistic followers.

“We don’t have to lose peace before we appreciate it as ordinary Sudanese are currently experiencing. We should join hands to save Sudan and save our common humanity from the catastrophe of violent conflict,” it said.