NSCDC reads riot act to fuel dealers in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned pretroleum products markerters against making life difficult for citizens by hoarding and hiking the pump prices.

The Commandant of the Corps in Zamfara, Mr Muhammad Muazu, issued the warning in a statement by the command’s Public Relation Officer, Mr Ikor Oche, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to him, the Corps has observed with dismay the unwarranted artificial scarcity of petroleum products created by marketers sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement of the removal of subsidy on the products.

Muazu described the act as sabotage and attempt to scuttle the smooth take off of the new administration in the country.

He explained that NSCDC was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a free supply of petroleum products to the right destination without diversion or hoarding.

The commandant therefore assured that the Corps would deal with any filling station found hoarding or causing artificial scarcity in accordance with the law.

He warned all petroleum dealers to desist from making life unbearable for the citizens.