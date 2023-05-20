NSCDC arrests man for raping 7-year-old stepdaughter in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti State Command, has arrested one Sogo Onilearo who allegedly defiled his 7-year-old stepdaughter.

Mr Tolu Afolabi, NSCDC spokesman in the state, said the 29-year-old suspect allegedly raped the girl in Aisegba Ekiti.

Afolabi, in a press statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said Onilearo gained canal knowledge of the girl and injured her private part in the process.

The NSCDC spokesman also said the command had arrested two people, Femi Musa and Ilya Syrajudeen, for alleged stealing, burglary and conspiracy.

He said that the suspects were arrested by officers of the Counter Terrorism Unit at different locations in Ado Ekiti.

Afolabi said Musa was arrested with some kilogrammes of hard drugs and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa in Oshodi axis of Ado Ekiti.

He added that Surajudeen was caught in a poultry farm stealing wires and other properties.

According to Afolabi, all the suspects would be prosecuted after full investigation.