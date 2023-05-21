NPFL: Rangers Int’l share points with Rivers Utd in Awka

By Chinedu Adonu

As 2022/2023 abridged league of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, ended today, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu battled to a one all draw with visiting Rivers United in Awka.

Rangers were leading by one goal to nil in the first half with a goal scored by Samuel Pam in the 13th minute. The Rivers team rallied back with an equalizer off the boots of Ebube Duru who coiled in a delightful free kick in the 59th minute of the encounter.

Rivers United is toping the group B of the abridged league with 34 point while Rangers escaped relegation by amassing only 21 points.

Recall that Rangers has been using Awka stadium for their home matches for two seasons now as Enugu State government failed to rehabilitate Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Speaking to journalists, Rangers FC coach, Abdul Maikaba expressed disappointed over the officiating, questioning why officials should take sides”.

He commended his team for playing a physical and better game in the first half but regretted that they could not continue with the same resilience in the second half.

He assured the fans and supporters of Rangers that his team would do well to win confederation cup.

“My team did well in the first half. We should have won the match in first half but my players didn’t utilize the opportunities they had and Rivers came back and equaliz in the second half.

“I won’t blame my team for not winning the match but the two officials who took side. I don’t know why it should be like that?

On his side, the General Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, commended his team for playing direct football to secure draw with Rangers, adding that Rangers played good but his team provided an antidote to it based on their experience.

He appealed with the League Management Committee (LMC) to ensure the league starts on time to allow the team use it as a preparation match for continental competition.

Vanguard reports that the six clubs that qualified for super six championship of NPFL includes:

Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars

Enyimba, Rivers Utd, Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars.