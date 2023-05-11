NPA, Lekki Port, Niger Republic in talks over transit cargoes

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

THE management of the Lekki Freeport Terminal, operators of the Lekki Deepsea Port, has said that it is currently in talks with port operators from Niger Republic over transit cargoes.

The management also said that a total of four vessels have called at the port since it commenced commercial operations, adding that the port is ready to take any size of vessel.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting at the port premises, Wednesday, Chief Commercial Officer, Lekki Freeport Terminal, Mr. Kenny Olubi-Neye, said the terminal in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been meeting with the operators and officials of NPA with a view to convincing them to take delivery of their transit cargoes.

According to him, the trans-shipment to Niger and Chad is on course and discussions are ongoing with officials of both countries.

He also disclosed that clearance of cargoes from the port can be processed between five and ten days, adding that Customs officers in the port are currently undergoing training on the use of scanners with a view to integrating all stakeholders to cargo operation.

Speaking in similar vein, Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, assured both managements of Lekki Freeport Terminal and Lekki Deep Seaport that the federal government through NPA will continue to provide the necessary support so as to sustain the gains of the project.

Bello-Koko also said that NPA will continue to do more with the provision of marine services as the port project is Nigeria’s project.