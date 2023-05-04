NPA assures approval for 1bn-dollar Ondo multipurpose deep seaport project

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday in Lagos assured that the one-billion-dollar Ondo State Multipurpose Deep Seaport project got all necessary approval for its implementation.

NPA’s Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko gave the assurance when he received visiting Ondo State Coordinator for Special Projects, Mr Boye Oyewumi, who submitted the Full Business Case for the port.

Located on the coast of Ondo State, the port project would be funded through a Public Private Partnership.

Receiving the case report, Bello-Koko assured that the NPA would work with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and with other relevant agencies to obtain approvals to enable the port to begin operations.

“The NPA has consistently restated its readiness to provide requisite technical guidance for the establishment of new ports in line with global best practices,’’ he said.

“In keeping with NPA’s commitment at creating an enabling atmosphere for the construction of more deep seaports, the Ondo State project will come to fruition,’’ Bello-Koko assured.