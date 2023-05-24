North East Youths will resist attempt to scuttle Senate Confirmation of New NEDC Board

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, North Eastern Youths Advocacy for Peace and Development (NEYAPAD), has vowed to resist the attempts of what it described as some selfish political elite from the Northeast who have begun clandestine moves to scuttle the confirmation of the newly appointed Board management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The group alleged that their target was the MD of the Commission and other new appointees of the board.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by the national leadership of NEYAPAD comprising of Alh. Safiyanu Ya’u , Hon. Abner Shittu, Hon. Tukura Kwayi, Engr. Suleiman Bakafada and Amb. Salahuddin Shuaibu Planner in Gombe state , noted that the move was not only unacceptable but a coup plot against the Nigerian Youths community.

The group said having followed meticulously the glowing antecedents of Engineer Hashidu right from his days at the Kano electricity distribution company (KEDCO) and until recently the Yola Electricity distribution company (YEDC) they are convinced that the accomplished technocrat now public servant has the needed skill and the know-how to drive the pilot’s seat in the efforts to restore the lost glory of the beleaguered North East Sub-region.

The group was full of praises for the Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs Hajiya Suwaiba Baba who they said was a worthy Ambassador of the women folk from Taraba state , and expressed optimism that the service-oriented amazon will not falter in her new assignment.

While reaffirming its support to the new NEDC Management Team, the leadership of NEYAPAD boted that the new management composition comprises of some of the best brains in Nigeria’s private and public sector.

Speaking further ,the leaders of the group vowed to activate the affiliate bodies of the organization which included the National Youths Council of Nigeria.

They urged the Senate to rise to the occasion and not allow itself to be involved in the political war of any politician or group.

The Apex Youths organization dedicated to the Peace and Development of the geo-political zone reiterated its commitment to the growth, stability, prosperity, and peace of the sub-region calling on the political leaders not to involve themselves in acts and conducts that are inimical to the development of the society.

The group urged all aggrieved individuals to sheath their swords and give these energetic young men the chance to display their potential which will no doubt propel the region from its currently ravaged status to a revived developed region that will not only reunite displaced persons but attract investors from across the world.