Non application of media ethics will crumble Nigeria’s democracy, HURIWA warns

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has warned against the non application of media ethics, saying that it may crumble Nigeria’s democracy.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it was pertinent that journalists remained balanced and professional when writing.

He said, “The concern of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA is on the rapid decline of media ethics and the total disregard of media laws by media organisations especially those of the online genre. We in HURIWA are amongst the few groups that support freedom of the press in line with section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended.

“HURIWA is however worried by the misdemeanours that have continued to emerge and challenge the ways and manners that the media practitioners ought to practice their profession.

“Journalism in Nigeria shouldn’t be a trade but a profession. there has to be a way to bring online reporters under some kind of self regulation like the newspapers and broadcast industries have done with broadcasters organisation of Nigeria and the print media ombudsman that is headed by erstwhile MD of The Guardian Newspaper of Nigeria Mr. Emeka Izeze. We applaud the newspapers for this bold step. We are aware that online publishers have an organisation or may be two organisations.

“But online publishers should be categorised under print and should therefore be regulated by this National Newspapers Ombudsman headed by Emeka Izeze.”