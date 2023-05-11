Nominations open for Laud Awards (TLA)

Awards

By Esther Onyegbula

Nominations are now open for the second edition of The Laud Awards (TLA) presented annually by Arts Drive Productions to recognise and celebrate creativity amongst lecturers and university students.

The Laud Awards (TLA) is a reward system initiated by Arts Drive Productions to honour and celebrate excellence, hard work and creativity in tertiary institutions.

According to the convener and creative director of Arts Drive productions, Oyelola Olawale, the award is inspired by the need to project diligence and honesty in the pursuit of success in our tertiary institutions can never be over emphasized, hence the purpose for this award system.

He further explains that this year Laud Awards will be all inclusive, featuring both public and private universities within the country. We are including both private and government schools this year; we were not able to do so last year because of the ASUU strike. The open nominations will commence on the 15th day of May 2023 following a transparent voting system powered by WATU, our partner in the tech space: he said.

The Laud Awards is unique and distinct for its award categories that shines light on various areas of innovations and academic excellence, the theme for this year edition is tagged “Rewarding Academic Excellence and Creativity”.

The event in her second year has continued to receive acceptance and accolades from academicians, thought leaders and students of higher learning.