Nomination of Akpabio doesn’t imply as ‘anointed’ candidate — Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume

By Miftaudeen Raji

The senator representing Borno South District, Ali Ndume said the nomination of Godswill Akpabio by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC National Working Committee, NWC for the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly does not imply as “anointed” candidate.

Ndume stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise TV‘s Prime Time News on Monday.

Recall that the APC nominated Akpabio for Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen as the Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Ndume noted that Akpabio was only a preferred choice of the party, which did not make him the automatic leader of the House.

He added that the senators would still have to vote to determine the leader of the red chamber.

Ndume said, “I don’t think anointed is the right word to use. The APC has Akpabio as its preferred candidate, that would be a better word.

“Not anointed but preferred candidate. Because if it is anointed then it is fait accompli, which is not the case. We have to go into the chamber and vote, and it can go anywhere.

“Akpabio is going to be first among the equals as president of the senate. It is going to take the remaining 108 of us to restore integrity to the Senate,” he said.