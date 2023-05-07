Nominate at least one female for ministerial appointment, Sonaiya begs Governors

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IN a bid to promote gender diversity in Nigeria’s political sphere, the Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio 91.7, Toun Sonaiya, has called on state governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to include at least one woman among the three names they submit to the incoming administration for ministerial appointments.

Her call came amidst ongoing discussions about the composition of the incoming administration.

The APC has been criticized for not including enough women in previous administrations, with only seven out of the 43 ministerial positions in the current administration held by women.

In a statement on Sunday, Sonaiya emphasized the need for women to be represented at the highest levels of government.

She noted that women have consistently been underrepresented in political appointments, despite constituting a significant portion of the population.

“Responsibility for ministerial appointments lies not only with President-elect H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but also with the governors of respective All Progressives Congress (APC) states, who are putting forward names for nomination.

“One female nomination per three nominees by governors, APC chairmen and leadership in non-APC states would translate to approximately 35% in accordance with the affirmative action and bridge the vacuum created in 2023 elective positions,” Sonaiya said.

She also stressed that having more women in leadership positions would not only promote gender equality but also lead to more diverse and effective decision-making.

“Competent and capable women politicians and female technocrats hail from all Nigerian states and every man and woman should play a part in rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of our beloved country. Only when men and women lead together can Nigeria progress,” she added.

Meanwhile, many women’s rights activists and groups are maintaining a strong alliance in advocating for an increase in female representation in governance at all levels.

Consequently, the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, 100 Women Lobby Groups and Women in Politics Forum members have welcomed Sonaiya’s call and will visit the 36 states governors/governors-elect to urge them to take action.