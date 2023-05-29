Nollywood: It’s feels good to know my contribution is being noticed – Mo Fakorede

By Rita Okoye

With an unwavering commitment to nurturing talents and fostering meaningful relationships, Mo Fakorede founder of the Graziato House, has become a key figure in Nollywood. Especially in the success stories of Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson, Kunle Remi and other prominent talents.

Fakorede’s dedication to her craft is palpable, and she expressed her gratitude for her recent Scream Awards nomination, stating, “Thank you so much. It feels good to know that my contribution is being noticed, and I’m grateful for the recognition.”

Mo Fakorede’s relentless pursuit of excellence and her unique approach to talent management have set her apart in the industry.

When asked about her journey into talent management and what inspired her to pursue this career path, Fakorede shared, “I started out by simply giving my fellow students in film school some simple ideas regarding their career. One of my friends then mentioned to me to try interning with a Talent Manager since it seemed I had a gifting with this. I did reach out to Isioma Osaje at the time, and she employed me as a Talent Management Intern, and let’s just say the rest is history now.”

Fakorede’s approach to talent management is founded on her belief in the power of genuine talent, attitude, and energy. She emphasizes the importance of connecting energies and fostering a symbiotic relationship between talent and manager. “For me, I’m particular about actual talent, attitude, and energy! It’s important that our energies connect and our vibe works together. Also, very important to be talented and have the right attitude to work. As the talent and manager relationship is a symbiotic one,” she explained.

For aspiring talent managers looking to break into the industry, Fakorede offers some valuable advice. She encourages individuals to prioritize their mental health and gain hands-on training with experienced talent managers or talent management firms. Above all, she emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and overcoming impostor syndrome, stating, “Believe in yourself! Impostor Syndrome will always rear its head, but you got this!”

Overcoming challenges is an integral part of any profession, and talent management is no exception. When faced with difficulties, Fakorede’s resilience and determination have been instrumental in her success. She shared, “Challenges are a norm in any field of choice, but how the challenges are handled goes a long way in determining how one pulls through. One of my major challenges would be finding the right hands to employ. Everybody wants to be a star, no one wants to be the one who does the work for the star. However, I’ve been able to employ some people who are dedicated to the craft of talent management and have the passion for the job. Talent Management is more service than glam!”

Mo Fakorede’s exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry have not gone unnoticed, and her nomination for the Scream Awards is a testament to her talent and dedication. As she continues to shape the careers of promising artists and uplift the Nigerian entertainment scene, Fakorede remains an influential figure in talent management.