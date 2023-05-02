No tension in Warri, says INYC, refutes reports of violence

Gabon violence

The President of the Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC), comrade Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro has debunked claims of ongoing tension and violence in Warri, following social media reports of alleged moves by the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III to abolish age-long Itsekiri traditions and customs.

His words: “There’s no tension in Warri. Everywhere is peaceful. Reports of purported violence are sheer falsehoods. The Olu of Warri virtue of Itsekiri customary and traditional requirement is the custodian of all our culture and tradition. All the stories being peddled about his plan to wipe out the Awankere Festival of the Okere Community are untrue and therefore start and end in the figment of the imagination of the authors of such falsehood. One would have expected in line with modern standards of journalism and reportage for the authors of the fake news to have contacted me or the Palace since the Palace and I were mentioned in the said news before rushing to the press without verifying the authenticity of such news but to our greatest surprise, this wasn’t done.

“We, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the report of violence in Warri and go about their lawful business and activities peacefully as there is no iota of truth in the reported fake news.

“The youths should remain calm and peaceful because economic growth and development can only strive in a peaceful environment.

“There are ongoing plans with foreign partners and investors alongside the government to revamp the oil city back and youths must play their role in providing a peaceful environment.”