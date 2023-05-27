‘No Islamisation agenda, my aides are Christians’ – Shettima

The Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, has dismissed alleged plot by the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Islamise Nigeria.

He said the president-elect, who has not Islamised his family, cannot Islamize Nigeria.

Shettima stated this while speaking at the inauguration lecture of the incoming government in Abuja on Saturday.

Recall that Tinubu’s choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket had generated mixed reactions from the public prior to the 2023 general elections.

But, Tinubu and his party justified the ticket, noting that the joint ticket was the best for their political reality.

Speaking on the Muslim- Muslim ticket, Shettima said he deliberately picked an Igbo man, who is a Catholic, as his chief security officer and a northern Christian as his aide de camp for the purpose of togetherness.

He said, “I was a child of necessity, there is no Islamisation agenda. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Muslim who is married to a Christian, not only a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Someone who has not Islamised his family, people are alluding that he has the intention to Islamise the nation.

“Politics is about perception. As we begin the formation of a new administration, I deliberately picked an Igbo man, a Catholic, to be my chief security officer.

“For the purpose of inclusivity and togetherness, again I deliberately picked a northern Christian to be my ADC. So the so-called founder of Boko Haram is going to be protected by….”

The former Borno governor said the Tinubu’s administration understands the seriousness of the work ahead, adding they were ready to serve Nigerians.

He said, “We are to serve. We are to listen. We are here to be held accountable. We are not sent on an evangelical mission. Therefore, like every mortal, we may stumble here and there. None of these mistakes could be intentional.”

“We shall never be oblivious of the impermanence of this power and we acknowledge that we shall be judged by man and God.”