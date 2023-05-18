No human being is 100% clean, expose me if you’ve facts, Bawa challenges Matawalle

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has challenged Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to expose him if he has facts against him.

He maintained that even though no human being was 100 percent clean, Matawalle should expose him if he has any fraud record against him.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Thursday in Kaduna, the EFCC Chairman said they have their peculiar ways of investigating corrupt leaders, adding that the alleged crime of one person shouldn’t be allowed to be linked to another innocent person.

He said they were presently quizzing a former minister on a N25 billion case he was allegedly involved.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara who was alleged to have a case to answer involving money to the tune of N70 billion, was reported to have challenged the EFCC to spread their dragnet to the Presidential Villa, and not only the state Governors after May 29th, 2023.

Matawalle had also alleged that the EFCC boss also, had corrupt cases revolving around him and should therefore resign to allow for proper investigation.