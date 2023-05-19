No cause for alarm, my inauguration ongoing as planned – Otti

Otti

…Laughs off sack by Kano court

By Steve Oko

Abia Governor -elect, Dr Alex Otti, has urged Abians not to panic over his purported sack by a Federal High Court in Kano, saying there is no cause for alarm over the kangaroo judgement.

Otti who spoke with Vanguard in Abia, said arrangements for his swearing- in on May 29 were on full gear as planned, declaring that the antics of the enemies of democracy cannot truncate the will of Abians.

This is as the Labour Party has dismissed the said judgment as a waste of time.

Similarly, the Labour Party Chairman in Abia State, Hon. Ceekay Igara, said the court’s “pronouncement is laughable”.

According to him, the decision of the court would have no significance in the coming inauguration of the governor-elect.

Igara added that only the election tribunal is bequeathed the power to sack a democratically elected person.

He said, “That court pronouncement is laughable. Everybody should go about their normal activities. It is only the tribunal that can remove Alex Otti.

“It is not just a court that will remove someone who was duly elected. Infact I am going to gear up activities for the inauguration”.