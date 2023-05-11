NNPP inaugurates caretaker committee to direct party affairs in Ogun

…tasks members on party building

By Adeola Badru

Following the dissolution of the State Executive Council and the Expulsion of the former Ogun State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party on Thursday has begun the process of repositioning the party in the state by appointing Prince Ibrahim Adekunle as the Chairman, Caretaker Committee.

Conducting the inauguration at the party’s state secretariat in Carwash, Adatan, Abeokuta, the State capital, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, South West, Kilamuwaye Badmus said with this development, the party will be repositioned for a greater heights.

Those present at the inauguration include the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2023 general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, his running mate, Alhaja Sakirat Idris Arowolo, party’s state Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Olowu Omokehinde and other party leaders and members.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration, Prince Adekunle said the Caretaker Committee which he is heading will direct the affairs of the party in the state, and set up administrative structures across the Local Governments and Wards of State.

This according to him will prepare party members for Congresses that will usher in a progressive democratic atmosphere in Ogun State, so that the state will reclaim its lost glory, away from the shenanigans politics of the past one or two years of the last administration.

He then enjoined the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the public to stop dealing with members of the defunct State Executive Committee led by Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday.

It would be recalled that the national leadership of the party through a letter signed by the national secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku has expelled the former Chairman, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni.

The party said the decision to expel him and others was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) in its Emergency meeting of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The party noted that the expulsion followed the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of Anti- Party activities and other malpractices against the expelled chairman.

The party added that the embattled Chairman failed to appear before the Committee on the two occasions.

It added that the embattled Chairman was invited to come and explain his own side in the allegations of anti- Party activities and other misdemeanours against him.

The party maintained that the expelled Chairman resorted to abuses of the leadership of the Party.

According to the letter: “This is to inform you of your expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). This decision was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) ut its Emergency meeting of Thursday, April 27, 2023.”

“Your expulsion followed the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of Anti- Party activities and other malpractices against you.”

“According to the Disciplinary Committee, you failed to appear before the Committee on the two occasions you were invited to come and explain your own side in the allegations of anti-Party activities and other misdemeanours against you. Instead, you resorted to abuses of the leadership of the Party.”

“The NWC found your act as gross insubordination capable of dragging the Party in the mud.”