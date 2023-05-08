NNPCL: Kyari’s giant strides at repositioning Nigeria’s oil behemoth

Mallam Mele Kyari

By Femi Soneye

WHEN Mele Kyari assumed duty as the Group Managing Director of the now defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on July 7, 2019, it was at a critical period not only in the life of the corporation but for the entire Nigerian oil and gas sector as well as the national economy. It was a turbulent period characterised by low production, burgeoning vandalism of oil pipelines, oil theft on a grand scale, and demoralised staff at the corporation. His assignment was clearly cut out. A lot was riding on his appointment, as time seemed to be running out. It clearly wasn’t a task for the faint-hearted. But Kyari was no spring chicken. As an insider, he understood well, the workings of the NNPC system. He was going to give it his best shot, certainly.

Like every determined achiever and visionary, Kyari hit the ground running. Within days of his appointment, he unveiled his “Roadmap to Global Excellence”, anchored on the TAPE Agenda. In the roadmap, TAPE represents transparency, accountability, and performance excellence. Throughout his time as NNPC GMD, this remained the guiding rubric of his administration at the corporation. With his appointment in 2021 by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Oil Company Limited, NNPCL, the successor company to the NNPC under the new dispensation ushered in by the Petroleum Industry Act, which came into force in 2021, the TAPE became the standard for steering the new company forward in a global economy still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the world in 2020 and 2021.

It has been just a little over two years since he was appointed NNPCL CEO, but the performance of the company under him has been impressive, to say the least. Under him, situations, and circumstances, that in the past had appeared insurmountable, were turned around. One of these challenges is the mindless theft of Nigeria’s oil by criminal cabals and individuals, which left Nigeria for a long time unable to meet its oil production quota. To solve the problem, the management of NNPCL under Kyari’s astute leadership launched the “Crude Theft Monitoring Application”. The portal has application options for reporting incidences, with prompt follow up and responses, and another one for crude sales document validation.

Before the launch of the application, Kyari, in a determined bid to check oil theft and vandalisation of pipelines, had, in March 2022, accompanied the then Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to the creeks in the Niger Delta to check the malfeasance. Other top officials of government include the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and security operatives. In a subsequent operation that followed, Kyari announced the discovery of a four-kilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea that had been in operation for nine years. Certainly, efforts at checking crude oil theft and illegal refineries are yielding positive results, as there has been a significant spike in daily oil production to 1.6 million barrels per day. In addition, according to the Fourth Quarter 2022 figures released, Nigeria has regained its position as the largest crude oil producer in Africa, ahead of Algeria’s 1.021 mb/d and Angola’s 1.088 mb/d in November 2022.

Slaying the bugbear: Another key bugbear “slain” by Kyari’s leadership of the company was the consistent losses the old NNPC had suffered before he became its helmsman in 2019. In 2022, the company posted its second consecutive year of ‘profit’ announcing N674.1 billion in the 2021 financial period and growing it from N287 billion in 2020. The figure represented an increase of N387 billion, or 134.8 per cent, when compared to the previous N287 billion recorded in 2020. Kyari, who made the disclosure via the verified Twitter handle of the company, said the improvement followed the approval of the 2021 audited financial statements by the board of the oil company. He said the NNPC Limited has progressed to a new performance level from N287 billion in profit in 2020 to N674 billion in profit after tax in 2021, moving higher by 134.8 per cent year on year profit growth.

Aside from recording profit for the company, Kyari has also led the NNPCL to resolve age-old disputes with its business partners, notably the International Oil Companies, IOCs. This is part of its efforts at boosting Nigeria’s crude production and unlocking investments in the deepwater space in the aftermath of the PIA’s coming into being. Consequently, the NNPC and the IOCs signed various Production Sharing Contracts, PSC, agreements that would ensure the production of about 10 billion barrels of crude oil and generate over $500 billion in revenue. The agreements are the Production Sharing Agreement, Dispute Settlement Agreements, Settlement Repayment Agreement, and Escrow Agreement. Still about the relationship with the IOCs, a notable accomplishment of Kyari’s leadership of NNPCL is the payment of Nigeria’s joint venture cash call arrears to the IOCs totaling $5.1 billion. This was made possible through the introduction of the Alternative Funding Approach (AFA), which replaced the erstwhile cash call payment model.

The AFA model allowed for the utilization of NNPC’s own funds to finance its share of joint venture operations, thereby reducing the country’s reliance on external borrowing and increasing the flow of investment into the industry. Many oil-producing African countries have since adopted this initiative. In a similar vein, the NNPC Limited and Addax Petroleum Company signed an asset transfer agreement to bring an end to the dispute surrounding oil mining leases 123/124 and 126/137.

With the agreement, the dispute over OMLs 123/124 and 126/137, operated by Addax Petroleum Nigeria Limited, has finally been resolved.

Soneye, a journalist, and publisher of Per Second News, wrote from Lagos