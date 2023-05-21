Nmesoma Obasi crowned first Queen of Cocoa Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a night of glitz and glamour as 21 years old native of Imo State, Nmesoma Obasi was crowned the first ever Queen of Cocoa Nigeria and became Nigeria’s representative to The Queen of Cocoa International Beauty Pageant set to hold from the 1st to 8th of July 2023 with Panama as the host country.

Obasi achieved this feat after beating nine other contestants in an online poll organised by Street2Seat Concepts Nigeria, producers of The Nigerian Teen Beauty Pageant Organization.

The coronation ceremony took place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel and she was crowned by Multiple award-winning Pageant personality, Mrs Tonia Ahanor popularly known as Coach Naya.