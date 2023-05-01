NLC/TUC to Umahi: Design a better take-home package for workers

Governor David Umahi

…your welfare will remain my priority till May 29th – Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Monday called on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to liaise with his successor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru to design a better take-home package (living wage) that will improve the livelihood of workers in the State.

In a joint address by the Chairmen of NLC, Comrade Prof. Oguguo Egwu and TUC, Ebonyi State, Comrade Igboji Chidi, during the 2023 Joint Workers Day Celebration in Abakaliki, with the theme “Worker’s Right and Socioeconomic justice”, Unions harped on the enhancement of welfare packages for workers that “will be unique to Ebonyi and better than what is obtainable else where in the country”.

“Everyone in this country understands the economic realities on ground. We understand the biting pressure in governance where you try to show sincere concerns and attend to all the competing demands of your people.

“While we thank you for all you have been doing, we ask you to look deep into your good heart and in liaison with your successor, design a take-home package (living wage) that will be unique to Ebonyi and better than what is obtainable elsewhere in the country.

The Unions further called on the present administration to “rejig the Ebonyi State Civil Service through the employment of Secretarial Staff and other cadres for maximum efficiency; implement judiciary autonomy and approved welfare packages for judiciary workers in the State.

“Harmonize and enhance the pension and gratuity management schemes in the State; provide utility vehicles for the two Labour Centres (NLC and TUC) and joint Negotiating Council and Affiliate Unions in the State.”

In his remarks, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, congratulated Ebonyi workers on the occasion of the 2023 workers day celebration.

Umahi who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Barr. Kelechi Igwe paid glowing tributes to the workforce of the State for their contributions and sacrifices to the development of the State.

“My dear good workers of Ebonyi State, happy workers’ day to you all. This year’s workers day for us as Government is very significant for so many reasons.

“First, it affords us the opportunity to appreciate you immensely for your robust contributions to the realization of our modest achievements in the past eight years.

“We have every reason to commend you highly for your numerous sacrifices which has paid off in our collective accomplishments as a Government and as a people.”

Governor Umahi pledged to continue to prioritize the welfare of Ebonyi workers until his administration winds up on May 29, 2023.