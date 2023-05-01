NLC berates Tambuwal over alleged poor package for retired Sokoto civil servants

Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Sokoto State Council has carpeted the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for not doing much for the civil servants in the state.

The state Labour leader Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu (Jungle) made the statement while addressing workers at the Giginya memorial stadium Sokoto in commemoration of the 2023 International workers day (May Day) in the state.

He said the NLC is facing a series of challenges in the state which include a lack of training and retraining of civil servants and non-payment of salary as when due which made many workers lose hope.

Comrade Jungle also hammered the outgoing administration of Governor Tambuwal for turning a blind eye to retired civil servants in the state. whom he said are still waiting for their years of unpaid entitlements.

He said the state Government is owing retired civil servants years of accumulated arrears of pension and gratuities with no hope. of getting them

The labour leader further stated that the state government during the period failed to remit monthly deductions of Union dues and cooperative contributions deducted from workers’ salaries.

According to him, the international workers day is aimed at commemorating the selfless sacrifice and tireless efforts of workers across the globe which he said their ultimate rewards would be in heaven.

He described the Motorcycle loan scheme initiated and executed by the state government as well commendable, adding that the gesture would definitely help workers discharge their duties efficiently.

He said Sokoto chapter of the NLC would continue to work hand in hand with the state government with a view to ensure speedy development in the state and welfare. of members.

“NLC will co-operate with the incoming administration led by the state Governor-elect. Alhaji Ahmad.Aliyu.Sokoto aimed at moving the state.forward

Earlier.in his address, the representative.of the governor and head.of state civil service.Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar said the economy of Sokoto state is built on the fortune of Sokoto state workforce.

“I appreciate our workers in Sokoto state for your good morals and commitment towards the development of the state government”

“.my dear great workers of Sokoto state, the government is very much proud of you and commends you for your support, dedication, encouragement and tolerance to our administration”