NiMet warns on thunderstorms, heavy rainfall activities in Northern states

Web Image

By Ezra Ukanwa

Following observed thundercloud activities in the north eastern part of the country, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has alerted the public on possible heavy rainfall activities in the coming days in some states in the northern part of the country.

According to a release issued and signed by its General Manager and Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, on Thursday, stated that

Thunderstorm cells are currently observed over the northern parts of the country including Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano. These are expected to propagate westward to give squally thunderstorms to some cities.

The statement further revealed that the current thunderstorm cells are expected to propagate easterly to give thunderstorms accompanied with squall to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamama, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states in the next 2-6 hours.

For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled, so the public is advised to be cautious and stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

He, however, advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. It also notes that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood, hence the public is advised to take necessary

caution.

He urged all disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

He assured that the Central Forecast Office, CFO, in NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.