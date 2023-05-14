NiMet predicts three days of sunshine, cloudiness from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday forecast sunny atmosphere on Sunday with few patches of clouds over the northern region.

It anticipated prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are envisaged over the North Central with chances of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger and Kwara State.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Plateau.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland states and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom state, “ it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

It predicted sunny atmosphere with few patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Kaduna State later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Plateau state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states and coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms expected over Ogun, Cross River, Awka Ibom, Rivers and Lagos State.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Awka Ibom and Cross River state, “ it said.

NiMet anticipated sunny atmosphere on Wednesday with few patches of clouds over northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa state later in the day.

It predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the North Central throughout the forecast period.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states and coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Ogun and Lagos State.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over Imo, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River, Awka Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

“For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled,“ it said.

The agency advised the public to be cautious and stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

It urged all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from its office for effective planning of their operations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood. The public is advised to take necessary caution.

“ Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season, “ it said.