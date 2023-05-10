Nigeria’s real estate investor features in Wall Street Journal 

Nigerian-born US-based real estate investor, Dr Joseph James Nantomah, also known as The Black Mentor will appear in the prestigious American newspaper, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Nantomah, who is also a philanthropist and mindset coach, will today make history over his remarkable achievements in the real estate industry.

Wall Street Journal is an American business and economic-focused International newspaper based in New York City, United States.

The reputable newspaper is known for covering areas such as business, finance, economics and money, and will be having the likes of Nantomah, who is considered notable to merit being explored in the real estate investment space.

It is also important recalling that Nantomah, in March 2023 was decorated by the American Heritage University of Southern California, United States, as a Doctor of Real Estate Education.

This affirmed his expected feature by the Wall Street Journal as meritorious and a recognition of unmatched prowess in real estate.

It is no longer news how Nantomah has ceaselessly made headlines in top newspaper houses in Africa and beyond, which bothered on his tremendous exploits in real estate investment, philanthropy, mentorship and mindset coaching.

The renowned African-American real estate millionaire will best be described as a proven successful real estate genius as he started the real estate investment journey with $999 and today has built over $100,000,000 worth of assets.

To add to history, The Black Mentor will be setting a new pace and record as the First African Real Estate Investor in the USA to be featured in The Wall Street Journal, which will be published on 10th May 2023.