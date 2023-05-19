Nigeria’s political dynasties: Breaking the cycle of appointive tenure

By OLUWADAMILOLA FASADE-BODUNDE

NIGERIA, like many other nations, faces a persistent challenge in its political landscape: the phenomenon of individuals serving as heads of ministries, departments, or agencies for extended periods, often over decades and multiple political terms.

This practice not only raises concerns about the concentration of power but also stifles the development of new leaders and fresh ideas. Political dynasties, where members of the same family wield political power for decades or even generations, have a long history in Nigeria, even before Independence. This has frequently resulted in the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a small number of families, harming the larger community. With the imminent reappointment of long-serving ministers, heads of departments, and agencies in the next government starting May 29, 2023, it is crucial to question this culture and advocate for a more inclusive and dynamic government system that better serves the interests of the Nigerian people.

Continuity in ministerial, heads of parastatals, and agency positions can doubtlessly contribute to promoting efficiency; however, it can lead to the consolidation of power within a select few. This concentration of authority, however, undermines the principles of democracy, transparency, and checks and balances. Reappointed, long-serving ministers and heads of parastatals, particularly from the same families, deny the opportunity for fresh voices and ideas to shape policies and governance. It can lead to complacency and a reduced sense of accountability among them, hamper the emergence of innovative approaches, and stifle the inclusion of diverse perspectives, hindering the growth and progress of the nation.

These appointees may also become disconnected from the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, resulting in inadequate responses to pressing issues.

Regular changes in ministerial, head of parastatal, and agency roles foster a sense of urgency and ensure that leaders remain accountable to the people they serve. A healthy rotation of appointments promotes a system where power is shared, encouraging broad representation and reducing the risk of abuse. To address all this, it will be imperative for the tenth assembly and the next government to:

1. Introduce term limits: Implementing term limits for key appointments can rejuvenate Nigeria’s political landscape. In Nigeria, elected officials are subject to term limits, yet those in authority frequently disregard these restrictions. By establishing a maximum duration for serving as a minister, fresh leaders can bring in new perspectives while ensuring the continuity of government policies. This approach ensures a healthy turnover of government appointments and facilitates the emergence of a vibrant political class. Term limits can be set to, for example, two consecutive terms or a total of eight years in office. This allows for adequate time to make an impact while preventing the entrenchment of power.

2. Boost the Judiciary: Nigeria’s judiciary is crucial in preventing the abuse of political power. It is crucial to improve the judiciary’s capacity to hold politicians accountable for their deeds to end the cycle of political dynasties. It is also important to ensure that the judiciary can ensure that everyone strictly follows term limits and that no one holds office for more than two consecutive terms. There should also be a law against nepotism with a resultant jail term to allow for wider representation.

3. Encourage merit-based appointments. To foster a more inclusive government, appointments should be based on merit rather than political patronage. Instituting rigorous selection processes, including transparent qualifications and competency assessments, will help identify individuals with the necessary skills and expertise to drive Nigeria’s development agenda. Merit-based appointments promote efficiency, competence, and accountability. This approach ensures that the most qualified individuals, regardless of political affiliations or families, are entrusted with ministerial positions.

4. Promotion of Political Diversity: This is a strategy for ending the cycle of political dynasties. This can be achieved by encouraging the formation of new political parties with new ideas and from marginalised communities by lowering the barrier to entry for the formation of parties. This can be done by capping party registration fees, the cost of forms for elective positions, and especially the cost of running for office. Endorsing and allowing independent candidates is also key to encouraging a cost-effective campaign.

Promoting gender equality in politics can aid in ending the cycle of political dynasties because women are frequently underrepresented in Nigerian politics. Affirmative action policies, encouragement of unrelated female political participation, and ensuring that women have equal access to political power can widen the talent pool and reduce the practice of nepotic selections.

5. Develop robust succession planning.

Although a sizable portion of the population, Nigeria’s youth are frequently left out of the political process. Investing in succession planning is crucial to a seamless transition of leadership. By identifying, nurturing, and supporting promising leaders within political parties and government agencies, Nigeria can groom a pool of talented individuals who can assume ministerial and other key roles when the time comes. This approach guarantees continuity while allowing for fresh perspectives and ideas. It also enables a smooth transfer of knowledge and experience, ensuring effective governance. As younger candidates are less likely to be associated with long-established political families, encouraging youth involvement in politics can aid in ending the cycle of political dynasties.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads, facing the challenge of prolonged appointive tenures. To break the cycle and foster a more vibrant and inclusive political system, it is essential to introduce term limits, boost the judiciary, emphasize merit-based appointments, promote political diversity, and develop robust succession planning. These measures will pave the way for fresh perspectives, promote accountability, and ensure the representation of a diverse range of voices in Nigeria’s governance.

By embracing these reforms, Nigeria can embark on a path of dynamic leadership, responsive governance, and sustainable development that truly serves the aspirations of its people. It is time for Nigeria to move beyond the era of political dynasties and cultivate a government that is truly representative and responsive.

All interested parties, including politicians, civil society groups, and the general public, must work together to end Nigeria’s cycle of political dynasties. Nigeria needs a government that reflects the changing needs and aspirations of its citizens.

Fasade-Bodunde, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Lagos