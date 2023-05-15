Nigeria’s pet care industry to contribute to $325b Global Market by 2028 — Report

The global pet care industry is poised for remarkable growth, projected to be worth over $325 billion by 2028. This surge is driven by increasing awareness of animal welfare and well-being, leading to the rising popularity of pet care products across various categories, such as food and hygiene.

As the industry expands globally, Nigeria is experiencing a significant shift in its society’s dynamics with the soaring popularity of pet ownership.

This growing trend has paved the way for a thriving pet care business landscape, meeting the demand for quality services and products for the well-being of our pets.

Today, pet owners have access to a wide range of services designed to pamper their pets and ensure their overall care and happiness. Sectors that have experienced significant growth in Nigeria are professional grooming salons, pet boarding facilities, and daycares, among others. During a conversation with Dr Tessy, a highly esteemed veterinary doctor, who owns the most advanced and state-of-the-art Pet Health Facility in Nigeria known as Dr. Tessy’s Veterinary Limited, she acknowledged the immense commercial value of the pet care industry. Her facility boasts a strong track record of financial success and growth in revenue over the years.

When discussing the perks of her facility, Dr. Iwhewhe highlights the top-notch facilities and services offered. “At Dr. Tessy’s Veterinary Limited, we have invested in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to provide our furry patients the highest standard of care. From advanced diagnostic tools to modern surgical suites, we leave no stone unturned in delivering comprehensive veterinary services with a team of skilled and compassionate veterinarians”, she said.

While talking about the industry, she said, “I believe the pet care industry in Nigeria has tremendous potential for further growth. As more households embrace pet ownership, the demand for quality services and products will continue to rise. This presents opportunities for entrepreneurs to innovate and meet the evolving needs of pet owners.”

Nigeria’s thriving pet care industry is a testament to the increasing demand for quality services and products that cater to the well-being and happiness of pets. Entrepreneurs like Dr. Theresa Iwhewhe are at the forefront of providing state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional care, and a commitment to responsible pet ownership. As pet ownership continues to soar in Nigeria, staying informed about the evolving landscape of pet care is essential.