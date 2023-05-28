Nigeria’s freest country in the world – Lai Mohammed

…Says he amended NBC code in interest of Nigerians

…Says Buhari most tolerant President

By Emmanuel Elebeke

With the loss of the monopoly of the airwaves by the federal government to private broadcast stations, Nigeria remains undoubtedly, the freest country where people can express their opinions no matter how harmful it is, even to the very existence of the country.



This was the position of the outgoing minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed at a send-off party organised in his honour by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC in Abuja at the weekend.



The minister, who spoke after glowing tributes and commendations from various heads of agencies and captains of industry in the broadcast industry, insisted that the outgoing administration of President Mohammadu Buhari remains the most tolerant to all manner of criticism and attacks by the media, despite the perception by the public that the administration is vindictive and strict.

He said, ‘‘NBC is one agency that has given me the most headaches, most times I woke up in the morning with messages from the Villa or phone calls about what is being said about the government and why NBC allowed such a thing to happen.

‘‘What most people don’t know is that with the number of televisions and radio we have in Nigeria and the fact that for a quite a while now, the government has lost the monopoly of the air waves, we have more private television and radio stations than government owned.

‘‘No matter what anybody will say, Nigeria remains undoubtedly, the freest country where you can express your opinion, no matter how harmful it is, even to the very existence of Nigeria.

‘‘That is the task NBC is facing every day and no matter how much we try, we are always in the bad books of everybody. We are in the bad books of the government because government thinks we are too soft, in the bad books of naysayers because they think we are too strict.’’

The minister, who was full of praises to the President, stated that President Buhari had demonstrated uncommon tolerance to criticism from the press, as against the general expectations of the public.

‘‘I must give credit to the president; I have never seen the president as tolerant as Mohammed Buhari. He has never called me once to say go and close this station, even when they are abusing him. He has become so democratised that today he takes everything as it comes. After 8 years, he is finishing on a very good note. The success of an information manager is known so much as to what he says or prevents from being said,’’ he said.

On the amendment of the NBC Code, the minister said the administration on assumption of office in 2015, decided to amend the broadcasting Code to ensure broadcasting code protects every Nigerian, in the industry and restores sanity into the industry.

He, however, regretted that despite all the efforts, the administration remained the most vilified and misunderstood by the people.

‘‘When we came in 2015, our first task was to review the broadcasting code to ensure the broadcasting code protects every Nigerian, the industry and restore sanity into the industry. Regrettably, we were the most misunderstood, most insulted through this amendment. How much NBC means well for Nigeria.

‘‘One of the clauses that we amended was: compulsory licensing and accessing to premium content. The amended clause in paragraph 6: 3 under wholesales, mandates right owners to offer sports and news programmes for retail to all channels and commercial subscribers in Nigeria.

‘‘The objective is to enable a level playing field by reducing barriers to entry by allowing carrying of a robust bouquet of channels, thereby fostering competition amongst players rather than technology.

‘‘We want to encourage Nigerians who have set up broadcast stations in making sure the big guys like multi-choice do not kill small channels. We said if multi-choice goes to buy the premier league, it must on demand from any other small station resell that right so that it will not need a decoder to buy a decoder to watch the matches in the PL. unfortunately, we were misunderstood.’’

Another innovation introduced by NBC through the code, according to him is in the new advertising regulation. Before now, what kill our stations and still kills them is that advertisers owe for so long.

The new code mandates media agencies and advertisers to offset all outstanding invoices within 60 days and barring of advert of defaulters. ‘‘We believe this will reduce diversion of adverts agents to wrong hands. The people who suffer most from this mischief and bot TV owners and content owners, who fail to report erring advertisers to NBC.’’

Continuing, Mohammed said, ‘‘We came up with a new code that says, any programme that will be aired in Nigeria on local TV or Radio must have at least 60% local content and that 75% of the actors must be Nigerians, to create wealth and jobs for our youths. We have beautiful ladies and handsome men that can advertise.’’

‘‘We need enforcement so that the fund will be deployed for research for our local film and movie makers. Before now, there was nothing called audience measurement system in Nigeria. This will allow advertisers to make informed decisions about where they are going to place their adverts.

‘‘We need to amplify the reviewed code so that the purpose of the amendment, increasing competition, creating level playing ground for new entrants, reduce capital flight, improve exchange earning, and boost local participation and local content. I encourage NBC to continue to defend the amendments,’’ he added.

He appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with NBC in the implementation of the amended code, as it is set to reject any foreign advert that used foreigners as model.

On Digital Switch Over, the minister charged NBC not to rest on its oars, saying that without DSO the nation’s broadcast industry would remain undeveloped.

‘‘Today, DSO has been launched in 12 states and we can do more. Without DSO, out broadcast economy will be in shackles. Until we free our spectrum and we transit to analogue, we will be sitting on Gold not knowing what to do with it.

‘‘Work closely with NCC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and make sure you get the dividends of DSO whenever spectrums are sold,’’ he said.

IN his remarks, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya commended the minister for his meritorious service to the country and the innovative leadership he brought to bear in the last eight years.

He called on Nigerians to support the government and shun fake news and activities that will create violence in Nigeria.

He also urged the citizens to stay away from activities that bring about disorderliness to the inauguration of the new administration.

‘‘We should stay away from misinformation and fake news. It has become a challenge to governments all over the world because of the democratization of the information space and more so in Nigeria we are abusing it.

‘‘We have been calling on Nigerians to shun fake news and reiterate that we protect citizens and government to do this job but definitely, citizens must stay away from activities that bring about disorderliness and bring about harmony. On Monday’s inauguration, if you have no business don’t come there and obey all security protocols.’’