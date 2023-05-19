Nigeria’s education sector needs unified digital platform – Educatial developer

By Prince Osuagwu

An educationist and digital entrepreneur Mr. Francis Muofunanya has lamented the deterioration of education in the country saying the system now needs a learning ecosystem with unified solution.

Apparently as a solution, he introduced Educatial, a digital platform which promises to democratise education by ensuring quality and affordable education to Nigerians.

He said the platform will revolutionize e-learning, create great institutions, unlock the great potentials of Africa’s young population and create wealth among the people.

He said: “Globally, education, like every other sphere of life, has over the years, witnessed great evolution in methods and content of teaching and learning.

“Some of our distinguished guests here who started primary school in the 60s and 70s are too familiar with the black slate and chalk as first learning tools.

“The slate was carried with much enthusiasm by the pupils not minding the daily stain of the charcoal used to maintain it on their clothes.

“I am very sure that the present generation of pupils even in the remotest villages in Nigeria does not know about the black slate. Android phones, e-learning tablets, laptops and other modern gadgets are now available to students to aid their studies. “Emphasis has also shifted from predominantly physical classrooms as centres of learning to online classrooms in smart phones and other devices.

“As more learning happens online, education is overwhelmed and in need of a learning ecosystem that provides a unified solution to all aspects of learning.

Educatial was developed by indigenous systems engineers in response to this need.

“It is an exciting software-as-a-service ecosystem platform for the education sector focused on transforming learning for present and future generation.

Educatial provides a ‘one-stop-shop’ including hardware, software, infrastructure, hosting and support.

“Our focus is on teaching learners how to learn, training professionals in career-focused skills and equipping educators for success.

“We believe that Educatial will engage the youths and help them acquire the relevant skills that will empower them to play at the global stage and curb excessive migration to other developed countries in search of better education and good paying jobs.

“We have through Educatial developed 20 uniquely different but interconnected educational tools that are engaging, effective, impactful and fun but at the same time are useful in community-led learning.

“Educatial will birth young professional billionaires in media, film making and other content creation hubs.

Universities and other educational institutions will be able to exponentially increase their internally generated revenues through some of our digital bouquet without taxing students and their guardians,” Muofunanya added.