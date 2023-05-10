Nigeria’s beauty queen, Ada Eme, explains passion for girl-child education

By Benjamin Njoku

Reigning beauty queen, Ada Agwu Eme, who was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN, last year, has reiterated her commitment towards empowering the girl-child in the society through education.

Miss Eme made these remarks, while speaking with Vanguard team, during her courtesy visit to the organisation’s Hub, located in Ilupeju, Lagos, yesterday.

The 25-year-old beauty queen, who hails from Abia State, beat 36 other contestants from across the country to clinch the coveted crown.

She said following the passion she has for education, she has awarded scholarships to not less than 100 children in her local community.

This, she said, is to help the girl-child realize that the sky is just a starting point which is how the Ada ‘Goes to School’ Initiative was born.

“Before I won the crown, I was into charity. I feel that I can do it on a broader scale now.”

On what inspired the ‘Ada Goes to School’ project, the beauty queen said: “I read a novel while I was in primary school titled, Emeka Goes to School. So later I started my education project, which was inspired by my father who was very passionate about education before he died. That made me start an educational scholarship fund, where I have empowered about 100 children in my community, and the project has since metamorphosed into so much more than scholarship funds and now a tool against barriers to education. From Pad-A-Girl outreaches- highlighting the impact of period poverty on school girls, to Medical Outreaches for the cure and prevention of schistosomiasis, to visitation of flood victims in Bayelsa State and donation of relief items and school materials to school children, the beauty queen has been everywhere.

However, welcoming the beauty queen to the Vanguard Hub, the On-line Editor, Femi Ajasa, told her that the organisation’s digital space is the best platform to promote her brand as she shares her story with the world.