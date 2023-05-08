Nigeria’s Bakare Mubarak makes BPIA 2023 advisory council list

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Model, actor, influencer and entrepreneur, Bakare Mubarak, has been appointed member of the Black Professionals in International Affairs, BPIA, 2023 advisory council.

Co-Founder, Expedition 54 Limited, an Africa-focused organisation promoting economic growth through integration internationally, Bakare, who is a multiple award-winning cultural and youth ambassador, is regarded the tallest model in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The advisory council consists of leaders that have displayed a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts in increasing the involvement of Africans at home and Africans in the Diaspora.

Sharing the news of his appointment on his verified Instagram handle, Bakare said: “Honoured to be the youngest ever appointed member of the Black Professionals in International Affairs advisory council. Yet another clarion call and a time to build legacy.”