Nigerians won’t forget what they passed through during Buhari’s 8 years — Cleric

— Let’s pray against moving from frying pan into fire

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that Nigerians won’t forget quickly what they went through under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Giwa who was speaking in Akure, Ondo State, said Nigerians would forever internalize Buhari’s name just like late General Sani Abacha’s name.

Besides, the cleric also urged Nigerians to pray against moving out from frying pan into the fire.

“We must not move out of a house infested with ants into one infested with rats. Nigerians must pray and cry to God for divine mercy.

“It’s only God that can turn the negative situation to a positive one. It is not an understatement to say that Nigerians went through hell under President Buhari’s eight years tenure.

“We all still remember what the late Sani Abacha did to Nigerians, the same way we will not forget very easily what we passed through in the hands of president Buhari.

“I am sure his conscience will continue to bother him anywhere he is. President Buhari, his vice and those who served under the outgoing government failed Nigerians.

“There is no how we will mention Buhari’s name that we will not also remember Osinbajo, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church.

“They both came, grabbed power, but failed in the history of Nigeria since 1999 when the nation returned to democratic government.

“We have no power to punish them, but we can only ask God to forgive them,” Giwa stated.