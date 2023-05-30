Nigerians should hope for economic prosperity – Wale Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

Nigerians should hope for economic prosperity and transformation as the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has been inaugurated, the Group Managing Director of Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, has assured.

The Oando boss, in a statement yesterday, said the antecedents of the former Lagos State governor showed that he would lead a government that would provide transformational leadership and take the country to higher level.

He stated this in his congratulatory message to the new President who assumed office on Monday.

‘’I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, His Excellency Kashim Shettima on the occasion of your inauguration. With your exceptional leadership, I am confident that our great nation will experience a new era of transformational leadership, economic prosperity, and renewed hope.

“I eagerly anticipate a united, peaceful, and safe Nigeria for all under your visionary guidance.

“I wish you both excellent health and an illustrious tenure, and pray that Allah (SWT) bestows upon you the strength, courage, and tenacity required to propel Nigeria forward,” he said.