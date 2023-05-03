Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to arrive tonight – Abike Dabiri

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that Nigerians evacuated from crisis-inflicted Sudan will arrive at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerians have left Egypt with a Nigerian Airforce aircraft, in a Twitter post on Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Abuja by 11:23 pm.

“Finally, homeward bound as the NAF C-130H aircraft has departed Aswan and is expected to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja by 2340hrs (11.23 pm) tonight. #Sudan. We pray for journey mercies,” she wrote.