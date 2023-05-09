Nigerians do not trust police – Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman, Police Service Commissioner, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Retired) has blamed the seeming lack of success in the operationalization of Community Policing system in Nigeria on the fact that the citizens do not trust the Police.

“In Nigeria, the police have created a bad image for themselves as they are seen to violate human rights instead of protecting lives and property. They use all forms of brutality on helpless citizens just for their selfish gain.

“Many Nigerians have developed unnecessary fear for the police and the concept of working with the police seems a major turn off for them”.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Achieving Effective and Efficient Community Policing Gains in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges’, Arase said, “Community policing cannot be successful when there is a lack of trust or extreme fear by the members of a community”.

The PSC Chairman who was represented by Mr. Olumide Sodeinde, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, spoke at the 39th Etim Inyang Anniversary Lecture to mark 39 years Existence of Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in Nigeria.

According to him, “Another challenge faced by community policing in Nigeria is inadequate remuneration received by police officers. When police officers are not well paid they tend to feel more reluctant in working.

Furthermore he said, “Corruption is a major issue as it impacts directly on police ability to prevent and control crime as well as criminal investigation. Corrupt police officers work hand in hand with criminals which makes it hard for community policing to thrive”.