Nigerian WWII veteran descendants salute English monarch want patriarch’s entitlements paid

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

As the world continues to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III as the king of England and his wife Camilla as the queen, the direct descendants of the late Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki of Benin, Edo State have added their voice to the numbers celebrating the new king and reminded him of their inability to access their patriarch’s entitlements over 83 years after his death.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the family, Mercy Ededuna Obaseki made available to journalists in Benin City on Sunday, she said their patriarch was a World War II veteran and that of the Merchant Navy under the British government and congratulated the British Royal family, British High Commission offices in Abuja and Lagos, and also the people and government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the successful enthronement of King Charles III.

She prayed to God to guide the new King and grant him wisdom to “pilot the affairs of the Territories of His Majesty King Charles III and also pray for a very prosperous reign that will favour Nigeria.”

She said “We want to use this medium also to extend our warm felicitations and Express our heartfelt thanks to the Government and people of Great Britain for preserving the History of our Grand Patriarch Capt. Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki GBE KCB CH PC CBE DSO who was the first Benin man from the Obaseki family trained by the British Government and the Royal family, as a Merchant Navy Officer, he was a Member of the U.K Privy Council, Agricultural Instructor, Pioneer Industrialist, British Administrator, Member of the Nigerian National Council, Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Benin province and Southern Region.”

While wishing the President –Elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu a successful tenure as president, the statement said although her father and all his Siblings have passed away including the remaining daughter who died in March 2023 “We want the Nigerian government to support we the direct descendants in immortalizing our father for his public works in Nigeria.

She said their father contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria through many developmental projects in different parts of Benin Kingdom, in Ilushi, Ubiaja, Agbede, Lokoja in Kogi State and other parts of the country.

“We want to state that the records of our father are very unequivocal and clear for everyone to see as we have never published any other person’s award to elate our father or ourselves, nor have we used others’ estates, awards and properties to advance ourselves.”