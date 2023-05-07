Nigerian woman re-elected in Leeds City Council election

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For the second time, a 47-year-old Nigerian based in the United Kingdom (UK), Mrs. Abigail Marshall Katung, has been elected to represent Little London and Woodhouse Ward in the 2023 Leeds City Council elections.

Mrs. Katung, wife of the elected Nigerian senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, got re-elected in the May 4 local elections in England, United Kingdom.

A statement, yesterday, explained that Tom Riordan, Returning Officer of the elections, announced that Mrs. Katung polled 1,908 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

She ran and won the election on the platform of Labour and Co-operative Party. She defeated her close rival of Green Party, Mr. Lalvani Nick, who got 437 votes and three other contestants.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Katung in May 2019 contested and won the election in her first attempt. She polled 1,749 votes to emerge the Elected Member for Little London and Woodhouse Ward Of Leeds City Council ahead of five other contestants.