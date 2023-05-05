Nigerian student sent to jail for assaulting wife in UK

A UK-based Nigerian student, John Nwadiaju has been sentenced to 11 months in prison sent for violently assaulting and abusing his wife, Kosisochukwu Echem.

Nwadiaju who is a student at Bangor University in North Wales, United Kingdom, was on Friday handed the sentence, along with 250 hours of unpaid work by the Caernarfon Crown Court.

Nwadiaju and Echem got married in Nigeria in April 2022 but separated in August 2022 over domestic abuse and violence, according to the North Wales Chronicle,

Echem visited him in Bangor in the hope of reconciliation, but Nwadiaju allegedly took her passport and Personal Independence Payment card and repeatedly assaulted her.

Police arrested him at the scene, and bloodstains were found on his person and property.

Despite claiming self-defence, Nwadiaju was found guilty, and Judge Nicola Saffman sentenced him to 11 months in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.