Nigerian Red Cross solicits partnerships from citizens

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – An appeal has been made for residents of Plateau State to volunteer their time and resources to serve humanity through a partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Yohanna Pam, the Branch Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross, Plateau State Branch appealed on Monday in Jos, the State capital during the celebration of this year’s World Red Cross Day which has the theme: “From the Heart.”

The celebration saw scores of volunteers marching through the streets of Jos to create awareness about the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The Branch Secretary who spoke with Vanguard said, “Today we are celebrating World Red Cross Day, it is a day set aside to commemorate the birthday of Henry Dunant whose vision saw the emergence of the Red Cross movement worldwide and the day is celebrated on every 8th of May.”

He explained that “The Red Cross is a grassroots organization, these are our team of volunteers who have given themselves to work for the society for free. Whenever we have any assignment, these volunteers come out to help us to implement our interventions.

“Red Cross is a voluntary organization that focuses on the alleviating of the suffering of people particularly people that suffer from disasters, both natural and manmade, armed conflicts, and other forms of violence. We are always there to assist whenever there is a need of this nature.”

Pam further appealed, “We source funds from the public and we invite more people to join the Society in the 17 local government areas of the State. We are also looking up to people to support the organization so that we can be able to deliver our intervention effectively. People can support with money, with anything they have so that we can be able to give out to people who are in dire need of assistance.”

He called on public-spirited people and groups to identify with the Society so that more people who are in need of humanitarian services could be reached.

Meanwhile, the event brought together about 280 Red Cross members from different divisions, detachments, and school units to create visibility on what the Red Cross stands for as they declared that “The true happiness of a man is having a clear conscience and being useful for humanity.”