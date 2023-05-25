Nigerian Osibogun elected Deputy Mayor of Buckingham in UK 

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Nigerian, Dr Adekunle Osibogun has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of Buckingham in England, United Kingdom for one year.

He will deputise for the new Town Mayor who was also elected for a period of one year.

In a statement by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, Dr Osibogun is currently a councillor representing Buckingham South on the Buckingham Town Council.

He is also a council member on Buckinghamshire County Council representing Buckingham East. He sits on both councils as a member of the Conservative and Unionist Party after the council elections that took place on May 6, 2021.

Buckingham is a Town in North Buckinghamshire in South East England.

Osibogun’s tie to the communty began in 2004 when he arrived in Buckingham for his second undergraduate degree.

As the new Deputy Mayor, he will assist the Town Mayor with council meetings and promoting community focused initiatives; addressing residents concerns and overseeing the town’s public service departments to ensure they operate effectively.

Other responsibilities of his office will be assisting the Town Mayor with administrative tasks related to the daily operations of the town council; representing the town at meetings with officials of other government entities; examining and approving the proposed budget; and attending public events in his official capacity.

Osibogun hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun-State, South-West, Nigeria and a former House of Representatives Candidate for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency during the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

He studied History at the University of Ibadan, Oyo-State, before proceeding to the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom to study Law and graduated in 2006. He earned a Master degree in Law at the University of Manchester in 2008, specializing on corporate governance and bagged a Doctorate Degree in Law at the University of Buckingham in 2022.

In his professional capacity, Osibogun is a member of the Middle Temple and Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. As a practising lawyer, he is the founding partner, Osibogun & Partners and principal consultant AOLaw Ltd.

As an academic, he taught corporate and commercial law at the University of South Wales and University of Buckingham. He currently teaches corporate and commercial law at the University of Law, Bloomsbury, London.