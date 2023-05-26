Nigerian musician Amas Destiny demands support for young artistes

No individual was born great, nor any entity appeared great spontaneously. The strongest of nations and the mightiest of men have all been recipients of help they might likely not be able to repay till the end of time.

Creating opportunities and value, as well as lifting others are the lasting essence of existence. The Nigerian entertainment industry is perhaps the most consistent sector in Nigeria, in terms of growth measurement. However, emerging music sensations,

Okolie Destiny, better known as Amas Destiny does not think young artists get sufficient support from senior colleagues already destabilised industry players.

Amas Destiny, who is from Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, comes from a family of six. He was raised in Benin City, Edo state and attended Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, where he bagged a Higher National Diploma.

Amas Destiny came to Lagos to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a music superstar after his tertiary education. In 2020, he had his first studio session and two years later, Amas released his hit single, ‘Is this love’. The hot track announced him to a wider audience, increasing his fan base globally.

Two months ago, Amas Destiny was in four major cities in Rwanda, including Kigali, to promote ‘Is this love’. In a media session, he discussed his background, tour of East Africa and the Nigerian music industry.

“My name is Okolie Destiny but I am known by my stage name Amas. I’m from Delta State, was born and brought up in Edo State and based in Lagos. I started my musical carrier when I was little and then in 2020, i had to make the use of a recording studio where my journey started”, he said.

Speaking further, Amas Destiny said,

“I grew up as the first child among 4 siblings. I had to focus on growing up as a man of my own, facing the musical world and seeking knowledge. I finished my secondary and primary school in Benin and after that, I attended Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

“I started my music career when I was little and then in 2020, I had to make use of a recording studio where my journey started.

“It was nice touring around and knowing things about their kind of music, and also making friends with famous Rwanda artistes, hoping to collaborate and explore more”, added Amas Destiny.

He pointed out that, “other countries love Nigerian singers and music, not just the lyrics alone, but also with the style and culture put into African sounds and music.

“Its been so hard trying to find love from people in the industry. Rather, people just want to get their own benefit. So, I have been praying to God for understanding.”

Okolie Destiny listed Davido, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Asake, and Burna Boy, among others, as colleagues who have inspired him not to give up, despite the prevailing challenges.

“I have been inspired by many singers, not just basically one because seeing the background they came from, it inspires me. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Davido, Don Jazzy, Asake and so many more”.