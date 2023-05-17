Nigerian man elected first black mayor in US municipal govt 

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian man, Yemi Mobolade has been elected as the new mayor of Colorado Springs, a community in the state of Colorado in the United States.

According to The Colorado Sun, Mobolade is the first Black man to be elected to lead the city during political instability as a result of his electoral success.

He defeated his challenger, Wayne Williams on Tuesday night in the city’s runoff contest, despite zero experience in politics.

The report said Colorado Springs has experienced a political earthquake as a result of Mobolade’s victory. The report further stated that Mobolade is independent whereas Wayne Williams is a Republican.

Mobolade had received 57% of the vote to Williams’ 43% as of 7:15 pm on Tuesday. Williams conceded at about 7:30 pm. When the second batch of results was released shortly before 9 pm, the percentages had not shifted.

Mobolade will succeed Mayor John Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, and Colorado attorney general who was term-limited, to become the city’s 42nd mayor.

While reacting to his triumph, Monolade said, “Wow. Wow. I am speechless. This is our win.”

“We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant city.”

Mobolade relocated to Colorado Springs in 2010 and rose to the position of leadership in the local community.

He is married with three kids, and has served as the city’s small business development administrator while cofounding two well-known eateries, The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, in Colorado’s second-largest city.

Furthermore, he served as the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation’s vice president of company expansion and retention.