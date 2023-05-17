Nigerian makes Top 10 finalist for Africa Education Medal 2023

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Nigerian, and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Junior Achievers, JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu, has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal, 2023.

Africa Education Medal, founded last year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, served as Africa’s most prestigious education award, set among other things to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent, celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch, and given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

Nwogugu alongside nine others, across the continent will compete for who gets awarded the African Education Medal, which will be announced in July.

Nwogugu, made the CEO of JA Africa in 2020, a part of the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated JA Worldwide, got introduced to JA while working at Goldman Sachs in New York City. Impressed by the organisation, she quit her lucrative job at age 24 to bring JA to Nigeria, where it now reaches more than 100,000 young people annually, before going on to head up JA’s operations across the continent.

Through her, JA Nigeria has impacted the lives of over 1 million Nigerians in 5,000 schools. Among the many JA alumni who have gone on to become job creators and social entrepreneurs is Iyin Aboyeji, the founder of two unicorns: Andela and Flutterwave.

The CEO, JA Africa has won several awards, founded non-governmental organisations, and hold many leadership positions

Reacting to the nomination, Senior Education Business Leader, Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, HP, Mayank Dhingra said: “My warmest congratulations to Simi Nwogugu on being named a Top 10 finalist for the Africa Education Medal 2023. Her tireless work to improve education stands as an inspiration to us all and I hope many others will follow in her footsteps to become leaders in the field.

“HP has a bold goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces and aligning with NGOs, government, educators ,and businesses can we truly improve the education environment. The Africa Education Medal brings together all those who are changing the face of African education, whose vital work deserves to be celebrated.”

For the founder and CEO of T4 Education, Vikas Pota: “Africa’s teachers and school leaders, and its leaders of governments, NGOs and businesses, all play a crucial part in unlocking the continent’s potential through quality education. African education stands at a crossroads in the wake of the pandemic, but if leaders from across the continent in every field can work together then they can build the lasting change needed.

“I congratulate Simi Nwogugu on her achievements in skilling Africa’s young people and I hope her success serves as a rallying cry for changemakers to come forward and make a difference.”Pota started.

Nominations for the Africa Education Medal opened in February 2023 for individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who are either educators, school administrators, civil society leaders, public servants, government officials, political leaders, technologists, or innovators.