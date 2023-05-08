Nigerian golfing future bright, say stakeholders

…as Osakwe boosts IBB golf, country club with modern caddy shade

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a remarkable show of generosity, Cecil Osakwe, a prominent lawyer and philanthropist, has constructed a befitting and modern caddy shade at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The caddy shade, which was unveiled on Saturday, has been described as a major upgrade to the facilities at the club.

Its construction is expected to enhance the experience of golfers and caddies at the club, and further cement the reputation of the IBB International Golf and Country Club as one of the leading golf clubs in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the club, General I.B.M. Haruna (rtd), expressed his appreciation to the Osakwes for their contribution, saying the caddy shade is a testament to their commitment to the development of golf in Nigeria and their love for the club.

“The caddies are the ones who carry our bags and clubs and are aware of the challenges and obstacles of the golf course being played, along with the best strategy in playing it.

“So, I thank the past captain and Osakwe for thinking toward the comfort of the lower level in our means and building this for them,” General Haruna said.

The club captain, Dr Banjo Obaleye, and past captain, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, also took turns to express their gratitude to the Osakwes for the honour done to the club.

While Obaleye said the Osakwes have shown the public what it means to be true supporters of the game and of the club, Senator Anosike stressed that the new caddy shade will be a lasting legacy of their generosity and love for the club.

Mr Cecil Osakwe, who is an avid golfer and a member of the club, said he was inspired to construct the caddy shade as a way of giving back to the club and the game of golf.

According to him, Golf has been a major part of his life, and he wanted to do something that would make a difference and leave a lasting impact, especially on the caddies.

“The caddies are usually the lower level of golfers but they are the ones who make it happen, help us carry our golf bags and cards.

“So, when I was given this project, the fact that it is going for people at this level was my strong motivation.”

On the quality and maintenance of the state-of-the-art caddy shade, he said: “First, I’m a builder, but a lawyer by profession and I’m into real estate development. I like anything that has to do with me to have it stand out. I won’t go into how much it cost, but the good thing is that because of the quality of the work, it will not be easy to damage it no matter how irresponsible you are.”