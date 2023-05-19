Nigerian Engr Funmi Ayinke bags leadership award in London

Nigeria’s powerhouse, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo AKA Funmi Ayinke has bagged an award for global excellence leadership and corporate enterprise at the Leaders Without Borders (LWB) annual business summit that was held in the United Kingdom, London yesterday Thursday, 18th Of May, 2023.

This is a testament to the excellent spirit embedded in Dr. Funmi Ayinke, who was the only woman honored at the international event that had several dignitaries from different walks of life.

Funmi Ayinke, a top player in the international engineering industry, has over the years gained the trust of influential personalities in society due to her professionalism and efficiency in delivering mind-blowing projects through her world-class engineering company.

As one of the few women in the industry, Funmi Ayinke has not only made a name for herself but has created a path for the female gender hoping to choose a career in engineering, while simultaneously eradicating gender discrimination in the field. Indeed, Funmi Ayinke’s achievements so far are a leveler for both genders in the engineering industry.

While speaking about her award at LWB, Funmi Ayinke expressed profound gratitude and happiness at the recognition given to her at the international event, stating that she has been recognized as a major stakeholder in the world.

She also urged every girl child in the world to stay motivated and never relent from pursuing their dreams no matter the obstacles before them.

‘’Dear Nigerians, My Dearest Ondo State Family, My Arigidi Akoko families. I present to you your Daughter, the Power House of Nigeria, the only woman standing among the GREAT MEN of each flag behind me; NIGERIA, America, Ghana, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, etc, at the LEADERSHIP INTERNATIONAL HONOUR 2023 in the United Kingdom London.’’

‘’I am not the same woman that left Nigeria 🇳🇬 for this event because it was an amazing one filled with great experiences, great impact and knowledge.A Seven Hours Lecture on Leadership skills, entrepreneur skills, creating an environment for trade and investment Opportunities.A networking center for businesses to connect globally whilst encouraging GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP and Cross Border alliances.’’

‘’It is indeed a global investment opportunity and development for STAKEHOLDERS across Borders.

Your daughter is Internationally recognized as ONE of the STAKEHOLDERS in the WORLD.

Special thanks to the Honourable Minister for Budget and National for State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Hon. Prince Clem Ikanada Agba for representing the Country at the event.’’

Apart from being a practicing Engineer, Funmi Ayinke is a renowned musician who has impacted millions of people especially the youths with her songs. She will be celebrating her 40th birthday on Saturday, 27th Of May, 2023 and of course, several things have been planned to celebrate her big day with her fans and well-wishers.